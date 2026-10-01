BoxingSports

Kenya selects 40 boxers for Africa boxing championship

The championship will be held at the Kasarani Indoor Arena in Nairobi, with the venue expected to host boxers, officials, coaches, and boxing enthusiasts from across the continent.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

The Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) has named 40 boxers for a non-residential training camp in preparation for the upcoming Africa Boxing Championship, which will be held from 12 October to 28, 2026, in Nairobi.

The boxers have started their rigorous training sessions at the Mathare Police Depot, aiming to secure spots on the final team for the continental event.

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This squad is a blend of seasoned boxers and promising new talents, offering a combination of experience, youthful energy, and emerging skills.

More than 20 countries are expected to participate in the championship, making the event a major continental boxing gathering and an important opportunity for Kenyan boxers to compete against some of Africa’s best talent.

The championship will be held at the Kasarani Indoor Arena in Nairobi, with the venue expected to host boxers, officials, coaches, and boxing enthusiasts from across the continent.

BFK’s training camp is expected to play a key role in assessing the boxers and preparing the final squad as Kenya steps up its preparations to host the continental championship.

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