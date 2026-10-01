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Two former public officers charged over forged academic certificates

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Headquarters at Integrity Centre. Photo/EACC

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arraigned two former employees of the Kiambu County Assembly and the Kenya Airports Authority before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court over the alleged use of forged academic certificates to secure employment.

The two suspects, Kenneth Mwiti Kiogora and Daniel Mukoya Olando, were arrested  Wednesday and separately arraigned where they denied the charges against them.

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Preliminary investigations established that Kenneth Mwiti, a former Second Clerk Assistant at the Kiambu County Assembly, allegedly forged a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate and purported it to be a genuine document issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

He is alleged to have used the fraudulent certificate to secure employment at the County Assembly, where he allegedly fraudulently acquired public property amounting to Ksh6,283,631.30 in salaries.

Following investigations, the EACC forwarded the inquiry file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who concurred with the Commission’s recommendation to charge Mwiti with fraudulent acquisition of public property, forgery, uttering a false document and deceiving a principal.

In the second case, Daniel Mukoya, a former employee of the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), allegedly forged a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting Option) degree certificate, which he submitted to secure appointment as an Acting Fire Supervisor at the Authority.

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Mukoya was charged with knowingly using a false or misleading document, forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information.

Mwiti was released on a cash bail of Ksh150,000 and a bond of Ksh1 million with a surety of a similar amount, while Mukoya was released on Ksh100,000 cash bail or a Ksh500,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount.

The Commission will also institute civil proceedings to recover the salaries and other benefits allegedly obtained through the use of the fraudulent academic qualifications.

 

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