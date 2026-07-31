Housing units, markets on schedule, ignore naysayers, PS Hinga says

Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga has called on Kenyans to ignore naysayers saying Affordable Housing units are on schedule across the Country.

PS Hinga said an estimated 8,807 units are already complete while another 198,726 units are in different phases of construction. At the same time, 23,200 institutional and staff housing units are under construction as well as 37,347 student housing units which will offer accommodation for an estimated 130,713 students are ongoing.

The PS spoke when he wound up an extensive two day tour of Uasin Gishu and Nandi Counties alongside the Affordable Housing Board CEO Joe Mutugu and elected leaders from the region among them Uasin Gishu Governor Dr. Jonathan Bii.

“The Government has provided you with an opportunity to become a homeowner regardless of your social economic background. Don’t listen to fake declarations by politicians some of them used to praise this Affordable Housing program when they were in Government, now they are telling you not to buy. They only serve their own selfish interests,” PS Hinga said.

The PS exuded confidence that the ongoing projects in the two Counties will be completed within the stipulated timelines in readiness for Mashujaa Day in October.

The tour took the PS and the CEO to Kesses ESP Market, Matharu ESP Market and Eldoret 64 Modern Market. “These markets will be a game changer for traders. We are building one of the biggest modern markets right at the heart of Eldoret town.

It will accommodate over 1000 traders and will come complete with a social hall, ICT center, a lactation room for mothers with young children, a children play area, a cold room for traders to store their produce, clean and proper toilets among other amenities. Isn’t that a good thing? He posed.

They also conducted inspection tours of Pioneer AHP which will deliver 2252 units, Kidiwa phase 1 which has 220 units, Kidiwa phase 2 which have 1800 units once complete, Eldoret Railway City which has 2231 units and Kimumu AHP which has 226 units all in Uasin Gishu County.

Board CEO Joe Mutugu said the ongoing projects are a testament to the proper utilization of the housing levy saying, “The levy has helped the Board achieve tangible results where 2,685 Affordable housing units, 4,680 student housing units and 15 Modern and ESP markets are under construction in Nandi County alone.”

He said the projects have further created jobs for the locals, provided an opportunity for local contractors while at the same time empowered the Jua Kali sector who are engaged to supply doors and windows for projects.

“In Nandi County we are financing about 24 projects worth an estimated Kes 15.7 billion, leaving a lasting infrastructure change for future generations. These projects are there for everyone to see.” He said.

The PS and the CEO commenced their tour of Nandi County at Kaiboi polytechnic Student Village which will provide accommodation for 1020 students before proceeding to Kaiboi ESP Market, Mosoriot ESP Market and the nearby Mosoriot KMTC students Village which will cater for 580 students.

“Student housing remains one of the most fundamental highlight of the Kenya Kwanza Government. For long university, college and polytechnic students have grappled with a shortage of hostels ending living in informal settlements exposing them to drug abuse and sexual harassment. We must ensure that our students have better and decent places to live once they are done with school. This isn’t a privilege, We owe them that much.” PS Hinga said.

Construction is ongoing at the massive Kapsabet Modern Market with a capacity of 1000 traders while the same is replicated at Nandi Hills Modern Market, Kaptumo Modern Market and Kabujoi ESP Market.

The CEO urged the residents to register on Boma Yangu and take advantage of the upcoming projects among them Kaptumo AHP which has 190 units, Nandi Hills AHP with 742 units and Chesumei AHP which is right in the heart of Kapsabet town and will deliver 1080.