Albert Ojwang murder trial continues

The hearing in the murder case of teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang enters its third day Wednesday before the Kibera High Court.

During proceedings, Justice Diana Kavedza asked whether the parties, who are all members of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), intended to seek an adjournment to participate in the planned LSK advocates’ nationwide boycott of court proceedings on Wednesday, July 22

The lawyers, however, informed the court that they would not take part and were ready to proceed with the hearing as scheduled.

A forensic expert from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), who began giving evidence-in-chief on Tuesday afternoon, is expected to continue testifying on Wednesday before additional prosecution witnesses take the stand.

Justice Kavedza, during plea taking, indicated her intention to conclude the trial within six months.

She directed that all parties must be ready to proceed on the dates allocated by the court except in exceptional circumstances, with the aim of expediting the administration of justice.

Former Nairobi Central Police Station Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Samson Talaam, Police Constable Peter Kimani, Police Constable James Mukhwana, and three civilians who are jointly charged with the murder have pleaded not guilty.

CCTV footage presented in court allegedly showed Ojwang alive moments before he was locked in a police cell and later police officers carrying his body.