Godzilla vs Kong actress Kaylee Hottle dies in crash at 18

US actress Kaylee Hottle, who starred in the ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ movie series, has died in a car crash at age 18.

Hottle, who was deaf, portrayed a young orphan named Jia in the 2021 blockbuster, and reprised the role in the 2024 sequel ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’.

Her father, Joshua Hottle, posted a video statement via Facebook, using American Sign Language to confirm details of her death.

Police officers in Frederick, Maryland, said “excessive speed” was believed to be a factor in the single-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.

The Texas School for the Deaf, where Hottle had studied, also shared the news with “profound sadness”.

“Our hearts are with Kaylee’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time,” said a statement posted on Instagram.

It also called for everyone to respect the privacy of her family and to not speculate about the crash.

Warner Bros, which distributed the popular monster films, paid tribute to the actress alongside a photo of her in a post on X.

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene of the crash in Ijamsville.

Police said a 19-year-old driver was taken to hospital to be treated for “non-life-threatening” injuries, while a second passenger declined help at the scene.

Hottle appeared in ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ alongside Hollywood stars including Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall.

Her role in the 2024 sequel earned her a Saturn Award nomination for best younger performer in a film.