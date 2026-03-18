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How rural electrification projects are unlocking opportunities

The connectivity in rural areas is aimed at boosting economic growth and creating jobs, as many projects and income-generating activities depend on electricity supply.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
5 Min Read

Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) is intensifying efforts to achieve universal electricity access in Kenya, in line with the government’s target of connecting all households to power by 2030.

Through ongoing grid expansion and programmes such as last-mile connectivity, more rural and underserved communities are being targeted for connection unlocking opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and improved livelihoods.

The initiative is expected to enhance access to essential services, including healthcare and education, while supporting small businesses that depend on reliable power.

The push for equity in the energy sector has seen the lives of 89,000 residents uplifted in Western Kenya region counties of Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega and Vihiga from 889 joint rural electrification projects by REREC and KPLC worth Ksh.6.29 billion launched this week by President William Ruto who is on a five day development tour of the region.

In Shirandu, Khiswero constituency, Kakamega thousands of residents are full of praise after years of darkness and slow development.

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President William Ruto will flag off materials for Ksh 325 million Last Mile Connectivity programme 4,907 additional customers to benefit from 34 projects by REREC and KPLC.

Shadrack Olaka and his wife Christine Olaka

“We have waited many years for this day. We are grateful to the government through REREC for extending electricity even to the most remote areas. This project has given us a new lease of life. Quality of life will improve, and many businesses are set to thrive.” Shadrack Olaka says.

The community is now enjoying a range of clean energy solutions, alongside improved security and the convenience of automated tasks that come with electricity access.

For the youth, connection to the national grid offers a pathway to employment, opening up opportunities for entrepreneurship and skills development.

The connectivity in rural areas is aimed at boosting economic growth and creating jobs, as many projects and income-generating activities depend on electricity supply.                                                                                                   

Universal goal

Since inception REREC has financed rural electrification projects worth Ksh.150 billion mainly from Exchequer (85%) complemented by development partners (15%) while electricity access has grown from 4% in 2008 to over 75% currently.

 Matching fund facility

County governments are key stakeholders as they collaborate with REREC to accelerate rural electrification in priority areas.

Through the partnership REREC matches contributions from constituencies and counties to a maximum of KShs.5 million per constituency for implementation of the projects.

“Under the arrangement, we have already entered into framework agreements with various Counties to implement specific electrification projects in their areas”, REREC says.

Participating counties include Kitui, Kakamega, Makueni, Kiambu, Kitui, Vihiga, Busia, Nyandarua, Meru, Nyeri, Embu, Machakos, Kisumu and Bungoma among others have embraced this programme.

Cumulatively, about 1,400 projects worth KShs.4.08 billion have been financed under the matching fund initiative.

More counties and constituencies have expressed interest in partnering with REREC under the programme.

Focus on Kakamega

Kakamega county and various constituencies have contributed a total of Kshs.135 million under the matching fund facility between 2017/18 and 2025/26 financial years

“This has attracted amount of Ksh.130 million from REREC; utilized in funding additional 77 projects at combined total cost of Kshs. 265 million” says REREC.

Projects for flag off in Khwisero Constituency

The President is set to flag off four projects in Khwisero Constituency valued at KSh 32.9 million targeting improved access to education and healthcare expected to serve 325 beneficiaries.

The projects are Ematundu School for the Deaf, which has been allocated KSh. 7.83 million to serve 76 learners, Emutsasa Health Centre allocated Ksh. 9.07 million meant to serve 89 residents.

Other projects include Munyanza Health Centre which has been allocated KSh. 7.18 million and is expected to 80 residents as well as Emungabo Mixed Day Secondary School will upgraded at a cost 8.82 million, serving 80 learners.

 

 

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