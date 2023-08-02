EACC investigates alleged embezzlement of Uasin Gishu scholarship program funds

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating allegations of embezzlement of over Ksh 837 million by officials of the Uasin Gishu County Government.

The funds in question were collected from parents for the facilitation of Tertiary Education in Finland and Canada during the FY 2021/2022.

According to the EACC, former Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Kiplagat Mandago was interviewed as a person of interest after summons were issued to appear before the Commission.

The former Governor was summoned to assist the Commission in its investigations considering his role as the Chief Executive Officer of the County Government of Uasin Gishu when the Overseas Trust Fund was conceptualized and operationalized.

As Governor, he also exercised oversight over the Department of Youth & Gender and Sports Affairs, where the program was domiciled, and he is alleged to have played key roles in the adoption of the programme.

Due to public interest, they say they are prioritizing the case and will take appropriate action in accordance with the law.

“All persons found culpable will be held to account. Even as investigations continue on the alleged violations of the law, EACC expects the County Government to take urgent and decisive administrative interventions, where appropriate, to address some of the complaints raised by parents which may not be under the purview of the matters under corruption or criminal investigations,” EACC says.

The Uasin Gishu Education Trust Fund Account was opened in May 2021 and by December 2022, a total of over Ksh 957 million had been credited to the account by Parents.

A total of Ksh 257,326,740 was debited from the Uasin Gishu Overseas Account to beneficiaries indicated as agents and/or intermediaries for onward transmission to Universities in Finland and Canada. The investigation will reveal any embezzlement that may have taken place in the process.

Similarly, the probe focuses on over Ksh 57 million withdrawn locally by the county officials appointed to manage the Trust Fund Account.

Currently, 233 students are studying in Finland and 45 in Canada. It is alleged that some parents defaulted in making payments, which necessitated the use of funds for children who had not yet travelled to pay second-semester fees for those already in overseas universities.