Equity Group net profit hits Ksh 75B on strong income

Equity Group has posted a historic full-year net profit of Ksh 75.5 billion to December 2025 which is a 55pc growth when compared to Ksh 48.8 billion the lender posted over the same period the previous year.

The growth was sustained by strong revenue reported across its various regional subsidiaries in Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

Total operating income rose by 12pc to Ksh 217.7 billion from Ksh 193.8 billion, supported by a 17pc growth in net interest income to Ksh 126.9 billion, while non‑funded income rose by 7pc to Ksh 90.8 billion.

During the year, net loans increased to Ksh 882.5 billion from Ksh 819.2 billion reported the previous year, representing a growth of 8pc.

“The 2025 performance reflects the success of our deliberate transformation into a diversified, regional financial services group. We delivered strong profit growth by expanding and deepening our income streams, improving efficiency across the franchise, and strengthening the quality of our balance sheet. Importantly, our regional subsidiaries now contribute about half of our banking profitability, demonstrating the value of our pan-African footprint and the resilience that comes from diversification,” said Dr. James Mwangi, Equity Group Chief Executive Officer.

Equity Bank Kenya continues to be a dominant revenue contributor for the group after delivering a 22pc rise in revenue from Ksh 89.3 billion to Ksh 108.5 billion to account for 49.8pc of total income.

Equity Group’s DRC subsidiary, EBCDC reported a revenue growth of 18pc to Ksh 71.8 billion from Ksh 61 billion, while Equity Bank Tanzania delivered the third fastest revenue growth of 18pc to Ksh 7.3 billion.

Equity Bank Rwanda and Equity Bank Uganda revenue rose by 7pc and 1pc respectively to close the year with total revenue of 13.6 billion and Ksh 15.4 billion.

Only the South Sudan subsidiary reported a revenue decline after income plunged 65pc to Ksh 2.9 billion from Ksh 8.4 billion.

The bank says regional subsidiaries now account for about half of the group’s profit. DRC subsidiary profit after tax rose 58pc to Ksh 24.7 billion, supported by 17pc loan growth. Uganda’s profit after tax jumped 500pc to Ksh 3.6 billion, while Rwanda posted profit after tax of Ksh 5.4 billion.

On the other hand, Tanzania’s profit after tax grew 125pc to Ksh 2.7 billion, alongside a 75pc increase in shareholders’ funds. Overall, subsidiaries contributed 51pc of banking profit before tax and 48pc of banking profit after tax.

“As we progress toward our 2030 ambitions, we are evolving beyond traditional banking into a Transformation Finance Institution that mobilizes capital, connects ecosystems and accelerates inclusive, sustainable prosperity across Africa,” added Mwangi.

Total assets surged by 9pc to Ksh 1.97 trillion from Ksh 1.8 trillion, backed by strong returns on government securities.

During the period, customer deposits increased by 4pc to Ksh 1.46 trillion from Ksh 1.40 trillion.

The bank’s directors have recommended a dividend of Ksh 5.75 per share, up from Ksh 4.25 amounting to a payout of Ksh 21.7 billion from Ksh 16 billion, a growth of 35.3pc growth in dividends.