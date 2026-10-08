How the UAE can help Kenya turn gulf flights into real tourists

For more than six decades, Kenya has sold the world a remarkably simple promise: come for the wildlife, stay for the beaches, and take home a taste of Africa. It worked.

Tourism grew rapidly after independence, helped build an international hospitality industry and became one of the country’s most important sources of foreign exchange and jobs. But the industry has also had to repeatedly reinvent itself from the shocks of terrorism and global economic downturns to the devastating pause brought by Covid-19.

Today, Kenya is again at an interesting crossroads. The question is no longer whether the country has enough attractions to draw tourists; it is whether it is reaching the right people, through the right markets and with the right connections.

That is why the recent partnership between the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) and Emirates deserves to be seen as more than another airline agreement. It is an opportunity to use the United Arab Emirates’ extraordinary position as both a tourism market and a global aviation, business and investment hub to bring more people to Kenya.

The UAE has built expertise in selling destinations to a global audience. Dubai welcomed nearly 897,000 visitors from Africa alone in 2025, while its international tourism strategy works with thousands of partners around the world. Kenya can tap into that ecosystem while simultaneously positioning itself as a complementary destination.

The timing is right. Kenya is targeting 50,000 visitors from the Middle East, more than double the 20,480 recorded in the 2025/26 financial year. At the Government’s indicative average contribution of about Ksh300,000 per international visitor, reaching that target could generate about Sh15 billion in visitor spending. The UAE alone accounted for 10 per cent of Kenya’s Middle East arrivals, making it one of the region’s most important markets.

Why the UAE matters more than the numbers suggest

The UAE matters to Kenyan tourism for two reasons. A country of nearly 10 million people, with one of the highest per-capita income levels in the world and a large expatriate population accustomed to short-haul leisure travel, sends Kenya barely 2,000 visitors a year. For comparison, Israel, Yemen, and Iran together accounted for 48 per cent of Kenya’s Middle East arrivals in the same period.

The second reason is more consequential. Dubai is not just a source of tourists it is a gateway. Emirates connects nearly 140 destinations through its Dubai hub. A traveller in Singapore, Tokyo, or Kuala Lumpur can reach Nairobi through Dubai with a single connection.

The airline’s interline agreement with Kenya Airways, in place since 2023, extends that reach further, allowing passengers to book combined itineraries that connect Nairobi to Zanzibar, Kigali, Juba, and Victoria Falls.

From visibility to bookings: What the Emirates deal actually does

KTB CEO June Chepkemei was refreshingly blunt about the shift in approach. “We are moving from visibility to conversion,” she said at the signing. “The question is not simply how many people see Kenya; it is how many decide to book Kenya, fly to Kenya and spend their time and money in our destination”.

The Emirates MoU attempts to bridge that gap through mechanics that are almost mundane. Joint marketing campaigns aimed at Emirates’ global passenger base.

Travel trade familiarisation trips where the airline provides air tickets and KTB handles ground arrangements. Media programmes that bring journalists and influencers to experience the product. That is the kind of work that turns a destination from something you’ve heard of into something you’ve booked.

Signing an MoU is the easy part. The 50,000-visitor target will be won or lost in the details that no memorandum can guarantee.

Take the visa question, for instance. Kenya’s eTA system, introduced in January 2024, requires Gulf travellers to apply online and receive approval before travel. For UAE passport holders and residents, the process is theoretically simple: online application, fee payment, approval by email within three working days. But tourism is unforgiving of friction. A three-day processing window that becomes five because of a documentation query can derail a family’s entire holiday plan.

A Relationship Worth Building

The wider context makes this moment significant. Kenya’s tourism sector generated approximately Ksh500 billion in 2025/2026 from 2.7 million international arrivals, and the government is targeting KSh1 trillion in annual earnings. Reaching that target requires new source markets, higher-value travellers, and better conversion of existing connectivity into actual arrivals.

The UAE sits at the intersection of all three. As a source market, it is underperforming but full of potential. As an aviation hub, it offers access to millions of travellers who might never otherwise consider East Africa. As a diplomatic and commercial partner, it has demonstrated sustained interest in Kenya’s economic development—from infrastructure to renewable energy to tourism.

The opportunity now is to make Dubai not merely a place where Kenyan travellers change planes, but a gateway through which more of the world discovers Kenya.

If Kenya gets that right, the dividends will be felt far beyond the airport in hotels, lodges, tour companies, restaurants, conservancies, communities and ultimately in the wider Kenya-UAE economic relationship.

The author is a Global Communications Strategist and former Business and Technology Editor

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article do not represent the position of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.