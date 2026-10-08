EACC recovers Ksh51M KCAA land in Mombasa

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered public land valued at Ksh51 million.

The property, known as MN/I/2411, measuring 0.514 acres and belonging to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), is located in Nyali, Mombasa County.

The Commission says the recovery follows an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) settlement on September 21, 2026, under which the registered owner Mr. Omar Tahir agreed to surrender the property to the public.

“The recovery follows civil proceedings filed by the Commission in ELC Case No. 177 of 2009; Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission v. Zakayo Kipkemboi Cheruiyot, Omar Tahir and Sammy Mwaita, before the Mombasa Environment and Land Court in 2009”, EACC said.

Investigations by the Commission established that the public property was illegally and irregularly allocated in 2000 by the then Commissioner of Lands, Mr. Sammy Mwaita, to former Kuresoi Constituency MP, Zakayo Kipkemboi Cheruiyot, who later transferred the property to Omar Tahir.

EACC welcomed the ADR settlement, which brings to an end 17 years of protracted court proceedings, saying the property has now reverted to the public for the purpose for which it was intended.

The Commission further urged individuals in possession of illegally or irregularly acquired public property to voluntarily surrender it and help restore public assets, while avoiding lengthy litigation and the associated costs.