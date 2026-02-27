County NewsNEWS

IEBC targets to register 6.3M new voters ahead of 2027 polls

The Kirinyaga County forum aimed at strengthening collaboration between the Commission and young voters

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is targeting to register 6.3 million new voters ahead of the 2017 General Elections.

Speaking in Kirinyaga County during a youth engagement forum aimed at strengthening collaboration between the Commission and young voters, Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Commissions’ Secretary Moses Ledama Sunkuli emphasized that young people are key stakeholders in Kenya’s electoral process.

The electoral body had convened a forum primarily to listen to the concerns, views and expectations of the youth regarding IEBC’s mandate and operations.

The youth were also urged to apply for the interim jobs advertised by the Commission, hence support the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

Elsewhere, the ODM caucus of County chairpersons met in Nairobi, asserting that the party is intact.

Led by the caucus chairman and Kakamega Governor Fernandez Barasa, they said ODM will soon embark on preparations for the National Delegates Convention (NDC) slated for March 27 this year.

He also emphasized that the party recognized Busia Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo as the acting Secretary General and not Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

