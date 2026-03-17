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President Ruto hands over 180 Affordable Housing units in Kakamega

President laid the foundation stone for the construction of Milimani Phase II Affordable Housing Project, which will deliver 1,891 units.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
4 Min Read

President William Ruto Tuesday afternoon handed over keys to 180 new home owners at Milimani Boma Yangu Estate Phase 1 in Kakamega County, marking a significant step towards dignified and accessible housing for Kenyans.

The project, spearheaded by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development, has 220 housing units and is part of the government’s broader agenda to transform living conditions and address housing deficit.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, President Ruto reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring that every Kenyan has access to decent homes, regardless of their income level and their geographical location within the republic.

He further noted that this transformative initiative will continue despite criticism and noise from the opposition and detractors, emphasising its impact not only on building dignity for homeowners but also on job creation.

“Today is a historic moment for the people of Milimani. We are handing over keys to more than 180 beneficiaries, who will become new homeowners at Milimani, Kakamega. This is a true testament that the affordable housing programme is a reality. I want to assure Kenyans that we remain committed to delivering these units while also creating employment opportunities and associated social infrastructure, in a journey towards building the country we want. The project has already generated jobs for jua kali artisans, masons, surveyors, security personnel, quantity surveyors, and electricians, among others,’’ The President said.

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In his remarks, Housing PS Charles Hinga said the Housing department is already constructing housing units across the 47 counties and underscored that Kenyans should apply for these housing units saying demand for housing is now at an all time high.

“I urge Kenyans to apply for the units through the USSD code *832# or through the Boma Yangu portal. The housing units are built using modern technology and are of the highest standards suitable for decent living,” said Hinga.

At the same time the President laid the foundation stone for the construction of Milimani Phase II Affordable Housing Project, which will deliver 1,891 units in the county.

Residents of Milimani Boma Yangu Estate Phase 1 will benefit from a wide range of amenities, including green spaces, street lighting, landscape gardens, well-developed road networks, ample parking, and other essential social facilities.

The Project comprises 13 Blocks classified into 947 affordable units, 392 Socialhousing units and 552 Market housing units and comes with a Community center, a kindergarten, a primary school, commercial stalls, roads and sewer reticulation, a borehole, a boundary walling, a power house, a gatehouse, parking and cabro paved driveways, electrical and mechanical installation works.

It’s expected that the project will be ready for commissioning in December 2027 as the government esclates its promise to prioritise delivery of affordable housing to improve livelihoods through job creation and ensure dignified living for all Kenyans.

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