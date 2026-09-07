Local NewsNEWS

IG Kanja to face Senators over failure to arrest Isiolo Governor

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read
Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja. Photo/NPS

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja is expected to appear before the Senate County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) after failing to arrest Isiolo Governor Abdi Ibrahim Hassan.

CPAC wants the Inspector General to explain challenges his office encountered while implementing the directive to arrest the Governor.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Senators ordered for his arrest after he failed to honour summonses to answer audit queries regarding the use public funds. The Governor failed to appear, citing local security engagements, an excuse strongly dismissed by the Senators.

At a past meeting with Senators, the Inspector General reaffirmed the authority granted under Article 125, stating that the National Police Service (NPS) is obligated to assist Parliament where individuals fail to comply with summonses.

The Inspector General indicated that the Service is prepared to arrest Governors if formally directed, adding that the Committee must issue clear instructions on when and where they should be presented.

More to follow…

Why every man over 40 should get a Urology check-up
KEMSA activates condoms distribution initiative for efficacy in HIV management 
Joy for miraa farmers as govt announces higher prices
Sunny, dry weather to prevail even as El Nino conditions persist in Pacific Ocean
Government pledges full support for Esports as Kenya eyes global stage
Meru residents consume Ksh4B worth of alcohol annually, report reveals
Ruto warns rogue police officers, vows to protect Kenyans
China’s Cong Guang appointed UN special envoy for Horn of Africa
State to honour 142 heroes during Mashujaa Day celebrations
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenyan-Nigerian film ‘One Woman, One Bra’ to premiere in Nairobi cinemas
Next Article Father arrested over daughter’s death in Kibra
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Ruto sends condolences to Tanzania’s President after husbands death
Local News NEWS
UK hosts symposium to advance global clean energy research partnerships
International Business
PS Mary Muthoni
Kenyans urged to adhere to Mpox preventive measures as 1,298 cases recorded
Local News NEWS
Muli questions ‘Kalonzo tosha’ narrative
County News NEWS

You May also Like

DRUG
County NewsNEWS

PS Muthoni defends move to introduce annual SHA contributions

Local News

Kenya, Czech Republic seek climate change partnerships in circular economy, carbon markets

County News

Thika residents urged to safeguard eyes from allergies, screen overuse

County News

Nairobi to host 14th African Union High Level Private Sector Forum

Show More