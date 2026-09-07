IG Kanja to face Senators over failure to arrest Isiolo Governor

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja is expected to appear before the Senate County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) after failing to arrest Isiolo Governor Abdi Ibrahim Hassan.

CPAC wants the Inspector General to explain challenges his office encountered while implementing the directive to arrest the Governor.

Senators ordered for his arrest after he failed to honour summonses to answer audit queries regarding the use public funds. The Governor failed to appear, citing local security engagements, an excuse strongly dismissed by the Senators.

At a past meeting with Senators, the Inspector General reaffirmed the authority granted under Article 125, stating that the National Police Service (NPS) is obligated to assist Parliament where individuals fail to comply with summonses.

The Inspector General indicated that the Service is prepared to arrest Governors if formally directed, adding that the Committee must issue clear instructions on when and where they should be presented.

More to follow…