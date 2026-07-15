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Judiciary to step up fight against gender-based violence – Koome

Chief Justice says Judiciary will expand specialised courts, strengthened partnerships, and improved survivor-centred services

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
3 Min Read
Chief Justice Martha Koome. Photo/Judiciary

Chief Justice Martha Koome has announced a renewed commitment to bolstering the Judiciary’s response to gender-based violence and femicide. She disclosed that a central element of this effort to enhance access to justice for survivors will be the expansion of specialised Gender Justice Courts.

Speaking after separate meetings with the Judiciary’s Gender Justice Implementation Committee and the leadership of FIDA-Kenya, Koome stated that the Judiciary is transitioning from planning to implementing reforms aimed at delivering faster, more responsive and survivor-centred justice.

“As Kenya continues to confront the painful realities of gender-based violence and the rising concern over femicide, we are reminded that access to justice must remain at the centre of our national response,” she affirmed.

Koome outlined key priorities, including the operationalisation of Gender Justice Courts, strengthening survivor-centred services, enhancing the capacity of judicial officers and other justice sector actors, and improving coordination across the justice system.

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“The next phase must now move decisively from planning to implementation. Our priority is to strengthen and operationalise Gender Justice Courts, enhance survivor-centred services, build the capacity of judicial officers and justice sector actors, and deepen collaboration across the justice chain,” she elaborated.

The Chief Justice also underscored the crucial role of partnerships in tackling gender-based violence, acknowledging that the Judiciary cannot achieve gender justice in isolation.

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During her meeting with FIDA-Kenya, Koome highlighted that collaboration with justice sector institutions, civil society, and development partners would be vital as the Judiciary expands specialised Gender Justice Courts nationwide.

She noted that partnerships would support judicial training, public awareness, legal empowerment, mediation, and Alternative Justice Systems, while also addressing emerging crimes such as technology-facilitated gender-based violence.

“Gender justice cannot be achieved by the Judiciary alone. It requires sustained partnerships with all justice sector institutions, government agencies, civil society, development partners, and communities working together to protect the rights and dignity of women, children, and all vulnerable persons,” she asserted.

Koome confirmed that the Judiciary would continue to pursue evidence-based reforms and transparent communication to strengthen public confidence and ensure survivors can readily access gender-responsive justice.

She reiterated the Judiciary’s dedication to building a justice system that protects vulnerable individuals and upholds the constitutional promise of equal justice.

“Together, we can build a justice system where every survivor is heard, protected, and treated with dignity, and where the promise of equal justice under the Constitution becomes a lived reality,” she said.

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