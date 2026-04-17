Kenya, France engage media ahead of Africa Forward Summit 2026

Government has underscored the importance of media as a strategic partner in public communication, noting the need for continued collaboration to ensure clear and coherent messaging, counter misinformation, and promote Kenya’s image.

Speaking during a media engagement ahead of the Africa Forward Summit 2026, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr. Korir Sing’Oei said the media plays a critical role in shaping narratives around key national and international events.

The PS was joined by Arnaud Suquet, France’s Ambassador to Kenya and Somalia, for an Editors’ Breakfast Meeting at the French Embassy in Nairobi.

The meeting sought to engage the media ahead of the upcoming Africa Forward Summit scheduled for 11–12 May 2026 in Kenya.

Discussions focused on raising awareness of the Summit and its strategic significance, while highlighting the media’s role in shaping accurate, balanced, and forward-looking narratives.

On his part, Ambassador Suquet described the Summit as an opportunity for Kenya and other African countries to attract investment and collaborate on shared global challenges.

He also noted that co-hosting the inaugural Summit with an English-speaking country reflects Kenya’s growing position as a hub for high-level international engagements.

Zubeidah Kananu, President of the Kenya Editors Guild, reaffirmed the media’s commitment to responsible reporting in support of national interests.

She underscored the importance of strong collaboration between the media and government to ensure comprehensive coverage and public understanding of the Summit.

The Africa Forward Summit is expected to bring together African Heads of State and will feature a business forum, youth engagement platforms, cultural showcases, and sports diplomacy initiatives.

The Summit presents an opportunity to strengthen cooperation between Kenya, France, and the wider African continent, particularly in trade, investment, and financial collaboration.