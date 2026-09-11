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Instagram partners with Ayra Starr to unveil new profile feature

Instagram’s latest update is part of the platform’s continued efforts to make profiles more interactive and encourage stronger connections between creators, celebrities and their communities.

Michelle Thairu
By Michelle Thairu
3 Min Read

Instagram has partnered with Nigerian Afrobeats star Ayra Starr to introduce a new profile feature that gives users more flexibility in showcasing content on their pages.

The feature allows users to add posts they have been tagged in directly to their main profile grid. This means photos and videos shared by other accounts can be displayed alongside a user’s original posts without requiring them to repost the content.

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Ayra Starr is reportedly the first artist to showcase the new feature, with content from people who tag her appearing on her profile.

Under the new feature, the original posts remain on the accounts that uploaded them, while the person tagged can choose to display the content on their own profile. This gives creators greater control over how they present collaborations, appearances and moments shared by their followers.

The feature could also provide an opportunity for their content to gain wider exposure by appearing on the profile of a major artist. It could particularly benefit users who regularly create photos, videos or other content around their favourite musicians.

Instagram’s latest update is part of the platform’s continued efforts to make profiles more interactive and encourage stronger connections between creators, celebrities and their communities.

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The partnership with Ayra Starr also places the Afrobeats star at the centre of the platform’s latest social-media innovation, reflecting the growing relationship between music artists and digital platforms.

The feature is expected to give artists another tool for engaging their audiences while allowing followers to become a more visible part of their online presence.

The Academy-nominated artist is one of the stars from the continent, and the partnership comes on the heels of her recent album Starrgirl, released in August, and her live performance of “Heaven Baby”, a standout track from the album and her first collaboration with ZAYN. She performed the track at Victoria Park in London for the All Points East 2026 festival.

Additionally, Ayra is set to headline the NFL Halftime Show in London on October 11.

Speaking about the show, she said: “I’m so excited to perform at the NFL halftime show in London,” she said. “London is one of my favourite places in the world, and to bring Starrgirl to the NFL global stage is a dream come true for me. I can’t wait to see you guys there!”

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