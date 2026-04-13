Justin Bieber takes a trip down memory lane with Coachella set

With a minimalist set and a trip through his musical past, pop superstar Justin Bieber returned to the stage on Saturday night to headline the second day of Coachella.

The Canadian singer has not performed at a venue of Coachella’s size since 2022, when he appeared at Rock in Rio in Brazil before cancelling the remainder of his international tour due to health issues.

Last year, Bieber released the album “Swag,” quickly followed by his eighth studio album “Swag II.”

While Bieber has recently played smaller shows, Coachella was billed as the start of his full-scale comeback.

Bieber earlier said in an Instagram post that “We WILL be singing at the top of our lungs on Saturday.”

Dressed in a red sweater, shorts and black boots, the 32-year-old artist made good on his promise, playing the role of DJ and taking requests from online viewers.

After opening with several tracks from “Swag II,” Bieber sat at a computer and began a journey into the past, searching for his videos on YouTube and singing snippets from “That Should Be Me,” “Beauty and a Beat,” “Never Say Never,” the teen pop anthem “Baby”, and other hits.

This is special,” he told the crowd. “This is a night I dreamed about for a long time, so to be here is amazing.”

Bieber also showed his old clips on YouTube, as well as moments captured by the ever-present cameras following him and his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Coachella kicked off Friday with performances from headliner Sabrina Carpenter, Moby, Devo and surprise appearances from Lizzo, David Lee Roth and HUNTR/X, who performed their Oscar-winning “Golden” alongside KATSEYE.

The festival continues next weekend, with a nearly identical lineup. It can be viewed on YouTube.