Police step up preparedness as El Niño rains approach

The National Police Service is stepping up preparations for the anticipated El Niño rains, with officers set to be deployed to 18 counties identified as high-risk areas during the October-to-December rainy season.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat said the Service is preparing to play a critical role in protecting lives and supporting emergency response as the country braces for potentially heavy rains, flooding and other weather-related emergencies.

Speaking during the course closure of General Service Unit (GSU) recruits at the Magadi Field Training Camp in Kajiado County, DIG Lagat said adequate police personnel would be deployed to the identified hotspots to support emergency operations and respond to security challenges that may arise during the rainy season.

“The National Police Service will be there to support Kenyans during this period,” Lagat said, emphasising the importance of adequate preparedness as the country approaches the October-to-December rainfall season.

Meanwhile, the Government has identified 18 counties across the Coast, Lake, North Eastern and Rift Valley regions as requiring heightened preparedness.

The counties include Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu, Mombasa, Kwale, Kisumu, Busia, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori.

The deployment will form part of multi-agency efforts to respond to emergencies, including evacuations, rescue operations, protection of affected communities and maintenance of law and order in areas disrupted by flooding.

Government preparations have already intensified, with multi-agency teams working in areas considered particularly vulnerable.

In Baringo County, teams have been assessing risks around Lakes Baringo and Bogoria, where communities face potential threats from rising water levels and flooding.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that El Niño conditions are gaining strength and could persist through February 2027, with Western Kenya potentially experiencing the effects earlier.

The preparations come as the National Police Service continues to expand its operational capacity.

Lagat said the 1,273 GSU recruits, who have completed nine months of intensive training, would add to the number of officers available to respond to emergencies and other security threats across the country.

The recruits have undergone training in various aspects of policing, equipping them with skills to respond to the demands of modern law enforcement. Their deployment will strengthen the Service’s capacity to respond to routine security operations as well as emerging national challenges.

Lagat also reported significant progress in operations against banditry in the Kerio Valley, putting the success rate of ongoing efforts at approximately 80 per cent.

The recruits are expected to join other officers following their formal passing-out parade on September 18, which will be presided over by President William Ruto.

As Kenya prepares for the anticipated rains, the National Police Service is positioning officers to support a coordinated response in vulnerable areas.

With multi-agency teams already on alert, the focus is on ensuring that emergency response, rescue operations and the protection of communities can be mounted swiftly should heavy rains trigger flooding or other disasters.