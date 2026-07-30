Zuchu announces pregnancy with maternity photos

Tanzanian singer Zuchu has announced that she is expecting her first child, sharing the news with fans through a series of maternity photographs and ultrasound images posted on social media.

The singer, whose real name is Zuhura Othman Soud, revealed her pregnancy on Thursday, July 30, with a heartfelt caption that read: “Growing Love and Eating for Two, please be a chubby baby.”

The post marked her first public confirmation after months of speculation about her pregnancy.

The announcement was accompanied by professionally shot maternity portraits showing her baby bump, as well as ultrasound scans, drawing congratulatory messages from fans, fellow artists and public figures across East Africa.

Singer Diamond Platnumz, widely believed to be the father of the unborn child, also acknowledged the news by sharing the maternity images on his social media platforms. He captioned the post, “New heart beats in the family,” followed by baby and heart emojis, prompting an outpouring of congratulatory messages from followers.

The pregnancy announcement comes just weeks after reports that the couple had ended their relationship. Earlier this year, Zuchu had publicly stated that she and Diamond were separating after years of an on-and-off romance, making the announcement an unexpected development for many fans.

Among those celebrating the news were Dancehall musician Spice who offered a public congratulatory message. Kenyan celebrities followed, including Pascal Tokodi, Nazla Sabkii, and others like Wahu Kagwi, who liked the post.

Zuchu, one of East Africa’s most-streamed female artists, has built a successful music career through hits including “Sukari”, “Cheche” and “Napambana”.

Since joining WCB Wasafi, she has become one of Tanzania’s leading contemporary artists, earning a strong following across the region.