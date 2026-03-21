Investigations underway after passenger plane veers off runway at Wilson Airport

A passenger plane from Kisumu veered off the runway at Wilson Airport Friday evening.

All 39 passengers and crew escaped unhurt, with no injuries reported. The Kenya Airports Authority says the incident happened at 8:55 pm.

The aircraft is still at the scene as investigations are underway. The cause of the incident is still unknown as Police say the situation is under control and investigations are underway.

“This evening at 2055HRS an aircraft with 39 passengers on board arriving from Kisumu International Airport veered off the runway at Wilson Airport. We wish to confirm that all passengers and crew are safe, with no injuries reported. The aircraft remains on site, and recovery efforts are currently underway. Airport operations at Wilson Airport remains normal”, KAA said in a statement.

KAA confirmed airport operations are running normally.

“The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) remains fully committed to the highest standards of safety at all our airports”, the authority assured.