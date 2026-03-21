AthleticsSports

Oketch and Ejore advance to finals in World Indoors

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

National 400m record holder Mercy Oketch and Brian Tinega are on course to rewrite history as the first Kenyan athletes to win a medal in 400m after they sailed through to the final at the ongoing World Athletics Indoor Championships in Poland on Friday night.

Oketch qualified for today’s final being among the fastest 2nd-placed runners after clocking 51.90, in Heat 1 of the semi-final.

Susan Ejore also made it to the 1500m final set for Sunday after she finished 3rd in heat 2 in 4:11.41, behind Ethiopian Byrke Haylom and Klaudia Kerzimieska from Poland, who finished 1st and 2nd, respectively.

However, Festus Langat missed out on the men’s 1500m final after placing 7th in heat 3 of round 1.

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