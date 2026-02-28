Local NewsNEWS

Iran attacks: Kenyans in Doha, wider Middle East urged to remain calm

The Embassy of Kenya in Doha says it is closely monitoring the developments in Qatar and the wider Middle East and remains in contact with Qatari authorities.

Qatar has shut down its airspace
  • Retaliatory strikes have been launched by Iran

Kenyans in Doha and the wider Middle East have been urged to remain calm hours after Israel and the United States conducted joint attacks on Iran.

The advisory, issued by the Kenyan Embassy in Doha, followed reports of explosions in the United Arab Emirates, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as well as in Qatar’s Doha and Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, plunging the region into renewed conflict.

The embassy advised Kenyans to remain vigilant, follow official guidance, and obtain updates from verified government platforms.

“The Embassy of Kenya in Doha is closely monitoring recent developments in Qatar and the wider Middle East and remains in contact with Qatari authorities. We urge the Kenyan community to remain calm, follow official guidance, and rely on verified government platforms for updates”, the embassy said.

Several Gulf countries have closed or suspended their airspace following the airstrikes.

Explosions have also been heard in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The UAE’s state news agency said one person had been killed after the Emiratis intercepted Iranian missiles.

In Bahrain, the state news agency announced that missiles had struck the US naval base, headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet.

Iran had vowed to target US bases in the region if it was attacked and its carrying out its threat.

                                     DEVELOPING STORY

