EACC arrests Kenya Power employee for extortion

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a Kenya Power and Lighting Company employee over extortion allegations.

The suspect, Bernard Githinji Maina, a meter reader attached to the Runda sector, allegedly demanded the Ksh300,000 from the complainant on January 24, 2026, to facilitate the reconnection of power.

It is further alleged that the suspect threatened to have the customer billed Ksh2,000,000 should he decline to pay the requested bribe.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect had disconnected power to the estate on October 25, 2025, citing an alleged illegal connection. The complainant had no outstanding electricity bill arrears. Upon receiving the report on February 27, 2026, the Commission conducted preliminary investigations and mounted an operation that led to the suspect’s arrest as he received Ksh180,000 from the complainant at Runda Mumwe Estate”, EACC said.

The officer was taken to the Integrity Centre for processing and later to Kilimani Police Station, where he spent the night.

He was released on Saturday morning on Ksh50,000 cash bail pending completion of investigations.

The Commission reiterates its commitment to tackling bribery at service delivery points and enhancing the quality of public services for all citizens.