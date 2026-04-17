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Iran War: UN Chief welcomes reopening of Strait of Hormuz

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read
UN Secretary-General António Guterres //PHOTO: Courtesy

The United Nations has welcomed Iran’s decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing efforts to stabilise tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the move by Iran to allow full passage of commercial vessels for the remainder of the ceasefire period marks a step in the right direction.

“The United Nations’ position remains clear: we need the full restoration of international navigational rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz to be respected by all parties,” Guterres stated.

Guterres expressed hope that the reopening, alongside the ceasefire, will help build trust among parties and reinforce ongoing diplomatic engagement to resolve the conflict.

He reiterated the UN’s support for dialogue efforts currently being facilitated by Pakistan, stressing the need for a sustained and peaceful path forward.

The reopening follows an announcement by Tehran that vessels will be permitted safe transit through the critical waterway during the ongoing ceasefire in Lebanon.

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the decision was coordinated and will remain in force throughout the ceasefire period.

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire,” Araghchi said in a statement.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical transit chokepoints, linking the Gulf to the Arabian Sea.

Approximately a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies pass through the narrow corridor, making its accessibility central to global energy security.

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