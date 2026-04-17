Women’s Volleyball Club Championship: KCB make light work of Litto to storm the knock out phase

2022 Africa Women’s Volleyball Club Championship winners KCB booked their place in the knock out round of the ongoing Women’s Club Championship in Cairo after seeing off Cameroons Litto Volleyball Club in three straight sets.

KCB came out like a whirlwind in the opening set. Their service game completely overshadowed the Litto reception, allowing the Kenyan side to dictate a blistering pace. With crisp setting and devastating attacks at the net, KCB cruised to a 25-13 win.

Litto found their footing in the second set, tightening their floor defense and challenging the Kenyan block. The momentum swung back and forth as both sides traded heavy blows, but KCB’s veteran composure shone through during the clutch points. They edged out the set 25-22, putting the match firmly in their control.

The third set was a grueling battle of attrition. Litto fought desperately to extend the match, keeping the scores level up to 23-23. However, a soaring cross-court attack sealed the deal. KCB walked away with a 25-23 win, securing a vital three points in Pool D.

KCB finished top of pool D after winning all their pool matches and await knocvk out phase opponent.

Pipeline and DCI book Knock-out slots

Meanwhile Kenya Pipleine also booked their place in the quarter finals after defeating Senegal’s Sococim in three straight sets 25-22,25-11 25-17.

The Kenyan giants displayed superior tactical execution and clinical finishing, needing just three sets to dismantle the Senegalese side with a final scoreline of 25-22, 25-11, and 25-17.

Meanwhile a third Kenyan outfit DCI also romped to the quarter finals after seeing off Nigeria Customs Volleyball club in four thrilling sets of 25-17 24-26 25-19 25-19.

DCI who lost their opening match but recovered in subsequent matches to book their knock phase ticket.