SportsVolleyBall

Women’s Volleyball Club Championship: KCB make light work of Litto to storm the knock out phase

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

2022 Africa Women’s Volleyball Club Championship winners KCB booked their place in the knock out round of the ongoing Women’s Club Championship in Cairo after seeing off Cameroons Litto Volleyball Club in three straight sets.

KCB came out like a whirlwind in the opening set. Their service game completely overshadowed the Litto  reception, allowing the Kenyan side to dictate a blistering pace. With crisp setting and devastating attacks at the net, KCB cruised to a 25-13 win.

Litto  found their footing in the second set, tightening their floor defense and challenging the Kenyan block. The momentum swung back and forth as both sides traded heavy blows, but KCB’s veteran composure shone through during the clutch points. They edged out the set 25-22, putting the match firmly in their control.

The third set was a grueling battle of attrition. Litto fought desperately to extend the match, keeping the scores level up to 23-23. However, a soaring cross-court attack sealed the deal. KCB walked away with a 25-23 win, securing a vital three points in Pool D.

KCB finished top of pool D after winning all their pool matches and await  knocvk out phase opponent.

Chebet, Kipyegon and Wanyonyi shortlisted for Track Athletes of the year Award
Enos Kales and Brenda Tuwei win Charity race in Kacheliba
Over 270 enlist for Legendary Golf Tournament at Ruiru
‘Minji Minji’ Cup: 200 teams to participate in the football tourney  

Pipeline and DCI book Knock-out slots

Meanwhile Kenya Pipleine also booked their place in the  quarter finals after defeating Senegal’s Sococim in three straight sets 25-22,25-11 25-17.

The Kenyan giants displayed superior tactical execution and clinical finishing, needing just three sets to dismantle the Senegalese side with a final scoreline of 25-22, 25-11, and 25-17.

Meanwhile a third Kenyan outfit DCI also romped to the quarter finals after seeing off Nigeria Customs Volleyball club in four thrilling sets of 25-17 24-26 25-19 25-19.

DCI who lost their opening match but recovered in subsequent matches to book their knock phase ticket.

Former Liverpool boss Klopp takes Red Bull role
Kenya aims to go one step further at this year’s Bangabandhu Cup
Senegal coach Pape Thiaw names his 28-man AFCON squad
CAF AFCON History
Some Spain players who have been boycotting team turn up for international duty
Share This Article
Previous Article Iran War: UN Chief welcomes reopening of Strait of Hormuz
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Iran War: UN Chief welcomes reopening of Strait of Hormuz
International News Local News
KAGC Series heads to Machakos as  NCBA series continues at Golf Park
Golf Sports
Tsevi Soni and Kanana Muthomi Crowned Champions at the  Kenya Junior Strokeplay Championship
Golf Sports
IEBC registers 1.3M new voters since March 30
Local News

You May also Like

FootballSports

Brazil thrashed by Argentina in World Cup qualifier

FootballSports

Salim Babu:Why Police FC is determined to win Mozzart Bet Cup

RallySports

ARC Equator Rally postponed  

AFCON 2025Football

AFCON resumes today with round two matches in the the first-ever Boxing Day fixtures

Show More