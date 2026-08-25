iToka chapter 2 to celebrate contemporary African Art and heritage

Organisers of the multidisciplinary cultural festival, iToka – The Crossing, have announced the return of the event for its highly anticipated second edition.

Dubbed Chapter 2, the day-long festival will take place on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at Eva’s Garden in Redhill, Limuru, bringing together artists, creative entrepreneurs, and cultural enthusiasts to celebrate contemporary African art and heritage.

Produced by Tuwashow Media, the initiative is designed to highlight the transformative power of African storytelling, music, visual arts, and fashion.

Rooted in the Gikuyu term iToka, which traditionally denotes boundary markers or land-demarcating plants, the organizers aim to shift the perspective surrounding cultural borders.

“iToka is not about boundaries as walls. It is about boundaries as spaces of belonging, discovery, and connection,” the organizers stated, noting that the event seeks to foster cross-cultural dialogue while preserving local heritage.

Speaking ahead of the festival, Chira Njoroge- Founder of Tuwashow Media, highlighted the broader vision behind Chapter 2.

“iToka was created to celebrate African creativity while providing a platform where artists, entrepreneurs, and cultural practitioners can connect with audiences and new opportunities. Chapter 2 is about taking that vision further by creating meaningful experiences that celebrate our heritage while embracing the future of African creativity,” Chira said.

The 2026 lineup features a blend of established and fast-rising talent set to deliver live performances from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Main Performers: Addeh Prince, Nyawira Siren, iNala, Folk Fusion, Flow Flaani, Leting, and CEDO.

Hosts: Media personalities Aunty Jemimah and Kibunja.

On the Decks: DJ Maina Rada Safi alongside DJ J.Y. In addition to live musical showcases, attendees will interact with curated visual art displays, fashion showcases, and a vibrant creative marketplace supported by brand partners including Manyatta, DairyLand,Muck-pit, Cocacola and Britam.

The electrifying show is backed up by powerhouses such as Kapu Digital, Karisa for Lights, and Little Events that promise a smooth user experience.