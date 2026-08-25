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Two more suspects charged in Ksh1.5B PROFIT programme fraud

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Two more suspects have been charged in connection with an alleged Ksh1.5 billion fraud involving the Programme for Rural Outreach of Financial Innovations and Technologies (PROFIT).

Eric Otieno Achila, a sole proprietor of Dangzerina Enterprises, and Susan Wangari, a sole proprietor of Maxtor Supplies and Graybar Distributors, appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi on Tuesday and faced three and four counts of fraud respectively.

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The two pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution did not oppose their release on bond or bail but asked the court to consider the nature and magnitude of the alleged offences in setting the terms.

It also sought orders requiring the suspects to surrender their passports, obtain court permission before travelling outside the jurisdiction and refrain from interfering with witnesses.

The court granted Achila a Ksh1.5 million bond with a surety of a similar amount, or cash bail of Ksh650,000 while Wangari was granted a ksh1.5 million bond with a surety of a similar amount, or cash bail of Ksh700,000.

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The case will be mentioned on September 2, 2026.

The arraignment brings to 13 the number of suspects charged with fraud in connection with the alleged loss of ksh1.5 billion under the PROFIT programme.

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