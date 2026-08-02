Jubilee intensifies Mt Kenya campaign for Matiang’i, decries political extortion

The Jubilee Party has condemned what it describes as political extortion of aspiring leaders by rival parties, as it unveiled an aggressive campaign to reclaim its influence in the Mt Kenya region and rally support for former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i as its presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a party meeting at Ndaragwa Jubilee Commanding Centre, where he met with aspirants from Murang’a, Kajiado, Nakuru, Kiambu and Laikipia Counties, Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni said the current political environment risks locking out young people, women and persons with disabilities from leadership, contrary to the spirit of the Constitution.

Kioni urged aspiring leaders to be bold, courageous and independent, encouraging them to engage directly with voters instead of relying on political patronage or party endorsements.

He criticised what he termed the extortion of political aspirants, claiming that some leaders are being forced to spend huge sums of money in pursuit of party nominations.

He questioned why aspirants would willingly subject themselves to such demands instead of standing on their own and seeking support directly from the electorate.

Kioni said Jubilee is looking for leaders who can stand firm on issues affecting wananchi without being influenced by political interests.

He argued that independent-minded leaders are better placed to defend public interests, adding that weak leadership contributed to the passage of the controversial 2024 Finance Bill.

The Jubilee Deputy Party Leader said the party will embark on an intensive grassroots campaign across the Mt Kenya region to rebuild its support, stressing that the campaign will be peaceful, issue-based and free from insults or political hostility.

Kioni reaffirmed that Jubilee remains under the leadership of former President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta and confirmed that the party’s presidential candidate is Fred Okeng’o Matiang’i.

He called on party members to popularise Matiang’i across the Mt Kenya region, saying he believes the former Interior Cabinet Secretary is the best person to manage the country’s affairs and pledged to campaign for him throughout the region.