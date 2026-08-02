Kenya’s 2nd batch for World Athletics U-20 Championships departs for USA

Team Kenya’s 2nd batch for the 21st World Athletics U-20 Championships left the country last night for Eugene, Oregon, USA.

The team of 16, including 8 athletes and 8 officials, travelled on board Air France, which will connect via Paris to Seattle, while others will connect from Paris to Salt Lake before taking a 1 hr flight to Oregon.

Among the athletes who departed were African Youth Games champion Emmanuel Lemiso and African U-20 silver medalist in 3000m steeplechase, Mercy Chepngeno Mageso.

Other athletes in the contingent included Judith Sapato (400m), Faith Cherotich Rono (3000m), Josephine Sembeyo (1500m), Mercy Koskei (3000m SC), Louis Khawel (100m), and the team’s co-captain, Nehemiah Kipngeno(5,000m).

The last group of 9, including officials and athletes, departs on Sunday night.

Kenya seeks to improve on its 2024 outing medal haul where it finished 5th overall with 3 gold, 3 silver, and a bronze.

The Championships, set for the 5th to 9th of this month, brings together over 1800 athletes from 147 countries.