Justice Mohammed Warsame sworn in as Judge of the Supreme Court

Justice Mohammed Abdullahi Warsame has been sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya.

President William Ruto congratulated Justice Warsame on becoming the 14th judge of the country’s apex court during the ceremony at State House Nairobi on Thursday.

The President noted that Justice Warsame’s wisdom and integrity will play a defining role in shaping the next chapter in the evolution of the court, and in deepening public confidence in the rule of law.

“As you join your six colleagues on the Bench, you now assume the solemn responsibility of preserving the court’s distinguished institutional heritage, enriching the development of its jurisprudence, and fortifying the foundations of justice upon which our constitutional order rests,” he said.

President Ruto also presided over the conferrment of the rank of Senior Counsel on senior advocates Evans Thiga Gaturu and Jedidah Wakonyo Waruhiu.

“This distinction represents the highest recognition within the legal profession and is reserved for advocates whose careers exemplify excellence, learning, integrity, and distinguished service to the law,” he said.

The President noted that Senior Counsel Conferment Rules, particularly Rule 7, impose upon the recipients an even higher calling that demands sustained excellence in legal practice, distinguished advocacy in the superior courts, dedicated mentorship of younger advocates, faithful service to the Law Society of Kenya, meaningful scholarly contribution to the development of the law, and an unimpeachable standard of professional conduct.

“I wish you every success as you continue serving our great Republic in your respective roles, and as you contribute to the advancement of justice, the rule of law, and the strengthening of our constitutional democracy,” he added.

He noted that the Supreme Court, as the nation’s apex judicial institution, is the ultimate guardian of the Constitution and the impartial arbiter of Kenya’s most profound legal and constitutional questions.

“I am pleased to note that, over the past 15 years, the court has remained steadfast in the discharge of its solemn mandate, consistently affirming the supremacy of the Constitution, safeguarding the sovereignty of the people of Kenya, and defending the independence of the Judiciary,” he said.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya Martha Koome were present.