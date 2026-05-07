Meth valued at Ksh 10.5M intercepted at JKIA

Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) have intercepted over Ksh10.5 million worth of Methamphetamine weighing 1,320 grams at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

According to DCI detectives, the drug bust occurred at around 11:30am on May 6 at the Service-G4S facility inside the KQ Shed at JKIA, led by a multi-agency Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) team.

The team was conducting a verification exercise on a highly suspicious consignment which was declared as handmade bags and clothes outbound from Nairobi to Las Piñas, Philippines.

“Upon physical examination in the presence of the joint team, officers uncovered a cargo: white crystal substances carefully concealed inside two handbags, wrapped in clear bags,” said the DCI through a statement.

Preliminary tests confirmed the substance to be Methamphetamine, weighing 1,320 grams with an estimated street value of Ksh 10,560,000.

The consignment has since been seized and detained as exhibit.

The detectives have commenced investigations to bring the traffickers involved to book.

Elsewhere, police officers have arrested two suspects behind organized crime in Kisumu.

During the arrests, tear gas canisters, a knife, holsters, and five rounds of 7.62×39 mm special ammunition were recovered from the two

Both suspects are currently in custody, undergoing processing as they await arraignment.