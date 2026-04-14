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Juanita Tunu debuts “Body Tea” visualiser

Juanita was part of the Sol Generation Artist Development Programme

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Following her high-profile signing to Universal Music Group East Africa (UMG EA), bilingual Afro-pop artist Juanita Tunu has released the visualiser for her new single, “Body Tea.”

The single becomes her first release since her signing.

“Fresh off the momentum of the Sol Generation Records’ YouTube Artist Development Program, Juanita continues to carve out a unique space in the East African music landscape,” UMG said in a statement. “”Body Tea” serves as a bold introduction to her new chapter under UMG EA, showcasing her signature blend of contemporary African rhythms, soulful vocals, and a “Nairobi-cool” aesthetic that moves effortlessly between Swahili and English.”

Speaking of the single, Juanita said it was about celebrating confidence.

“Body Tea is about confidence and embracing your own vibe,” said Juanita. “Working with the UMG EA team on this visual allowed me to bring the texture and energy of the song to life in a way that feels authentic to where I am as an artist right now.”

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