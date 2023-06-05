Kalonzo accuses Kenya Kwanza of not negotiating in good faith

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accused the Kenya Kwanza team in the bipartisan talks of not negotiating in good faith.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service at AIC Kasina in Mlolongo, Machakos County, Kalonzo who seemed to dismiss the talks that hit a snag last month, said Azimio were committed to engage their counterparts if only the talks are in good faith.

Kalonzo’s sentiments come after Azimio la Umoja coalition withdrew from the bipartisan talks after it accused the Kenya Kwanza side of failing to honour its demands.

On the Finance Bill 2023, the Wiper leader lauded Busia Senator Okiya Omtata for filing an Application at the High court to stop the National Assembly from passing the Bill into law.

Kalonzo said Omtata is within his rights to go to court but he believes in the sound judgment of the Kenyan people regarding the controversial taxes.

Furthermore, the wiper leader revealed that they’ll weigh in on the matter in the coming days.

He added that Kenyans are living in extraordinary times as it was not right for opposition leaders to be

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti who had accompanied the wiper leader firmly maintained that Machakos county government is a wiper government and that she’ll work hard to ensure timely service delivery to the residents including an improved healthcare system.

Machakos senator Agnes Kavindu and Embakasi South Mp Musili Mawathe have also urged Azimio members in Parliament to shoot down the Finance Bill.

She urged the President to keenly look at the Bill, as it’ll subject Kenyans to a hard economy.