12,000 Mau evictees to be compensated, Ruto pledges

The government will compensate 12,000 people who were evicted from the Mau Forest in Narok County in the next financial year, President William Ruto has announced.

The President explained that in 2023, the government provided KSh300,000 each for 2,000 families, who were living in tents in Mau Forest, to exit the water tower and buy land elsewhere.

“After we had dealt with the 2,000 families, leaders from Narok said many others had been left out. At the end of last year, I was given a list of 12,000. In the next budget, we will provide for funds to compensate them,” President Ruto pointed out.

He also said the government will buy 5,000 acres of land so that families living on a farm owned by the family of former Provincial Commissioner Isaiah Cheluget can own it.

On the controversial Angata Baragoi land, the President announced that the government will buy the 1,500 acres of land for the people.

“We have also sorted out the land issues that have pitting members of the Maasai and the Kalenjin communities, and they should now live in peace,” he said.

He made the remarks at Mogondo village in Emurua Dikirr Constituency, Narok County, during the burial of the MP and four others on Friday.

Mr Ng’eno died alongside five others in a helicopter crash last Saturday in Mosop, Nandi County.

President Ruto eulogised the late MP for his dedication to public service, saying he had made significant contributions to his constituents and the community, including artistes.

“Hon Johanna Ng’eno lived a life of dedicated service, making a remarkable and lasting contribution to the welfare of his constituents, our nation, and humanity,” said President Ruto.

To continue the work Ng’eno was doing with musicians and other artistes, the President said the relevant ministry would, over the next five years, continue supporting initiatives that promote the creative industry.

He described Ng’eno’s death as deeply personal and painful, saying he was a dependable leader who had made an enormous contribution to the country and his community as a member of Parliament.

“Emurua Dikirr Constituency is the way it is because of MP Ng’eno. The history of this area cannot be fully told without him,” he noted.

The President credited the late Ng’eno with shaping Emurua Dikirr through his efforts and sacrifices.

“With all his efforts, sacrifices and everything else he did, we are proud that Ng’eno was the MP for the area. And he was outstanding,” President Ruto said.

In that connection, President Ruto directed State Department of Housing and Urban Development to rename the Shauri Moyo Housing Estate to Johana Ngeno Housing Estate in honour of the late Emurua Dikirr legislator, who was also the chair of the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Housing.

The President disclosed that he had intervened to have N’geno elected chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works because of his firm stand on the need for affordable housing.

He pointed out that the housing agenda was progressing well because of the commitment of the late MP and members of his committee, despite the initial opposition to the programme and the housing levy.

“I am directing the Ministry of Lands and Housing to rename Shauri Moyo Estate in Nairobi to Johanna Ng’eno Boma Yangu Estate in respect of his efforts as the chairman,” President Ruto explained.

At the same time, he explained that the government will buy land for the establishment of a university college in Emurua Dikirr as a constituent campus of Masai Mara University to meet the education needs of the residents and other Kenyans.

He said the government has set aside KSh750 million to build hostels to accommodate students who’ll be admitted at the installation.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki told the people of Emurua Dikirr to remain calm, saying the country has lost a great leader whose contribution to the development of the country is immense.

“The late Johanna Ng’eno was a great leader, who has made a great contribution not only to the people of Emurua Dikirr, but also the country at large,” Prof Kindiki explained.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula said Parliament has lost one of its finest.

“The attendance of 94 MPs in this funeral is a clear indication that the late Ng’eno was a great leader. We stand with all the affected families during this difficult period,” he said.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa, Narok Governor Patrick ole Ntutu, Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina and Narok Women Rep Rebecca Tonkei also addressed the mourners.

Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen (Interior), Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport) and Soipan Tuya (Defence), among other leaders, were also present.