Kalonzo condemns Kenya Kwanza’s insensitivity towards Kenyans

Wiper Democratic Movement Kalonzo Musyoka has condemned the Kenya Kwanza leadership for being insensitive to the cries of the Kenyan citizens over the heavy burden of taxation and the rising cost of living.

Kalonzo says Kenya Kwanza leadership has shown absolute arrogance over the handling of Kenyans whenever they try to raise issues with the ruling class over unbearable living conditions.

The Wiper leader while scoffing at the Kenya Kwanza administration assertion that Kenya is a limited company with shares, Kalonzo says “It is time every Kenyan is given his/her share”.

Kalonzo thanked the police in Machakos County for demonstrating absolute tolerance and allowing Leaders to picket and address Kenyans in peace.

He says revolutions are created not by violence but messaging and common goal.

He condemned the actions in Parliament where it has been revealed that Kenya Kwanza used bribery and other orthodox means to push for the passing of the Finance Bill.

Kalonzo made the remarks Sunday when he attended a Church service and 4th anniversary celebrations of Missioners of Hope Christ Ministries, Utawala, Embakasi East Constituency.