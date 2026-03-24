Flood Crisis: Evacuations underway as Kisumu, Tana River, Uasin Gishu counties put on high alert

Evacuation of over 900 students from Ahero Girls Secondary School in Kisumu, affected by the ongoing flooding crisis, is underway.

The government has issued a flood warning along rivers in Kisumu, Tana River and Uasin Gishu counties.

The Kenya Red Cross, which is coordinating the rescue operations, has described the situation as grim. Many rivers remain full and are still rising following sustained rainfall across Western Kenya.

Schools have been affected, roads flooded and rendered impassable, businesses disrupted, and there is a high risk of displacement in low-lying areas.

“The crisis has been caused by the overflow of River Nyando, which burst its banks, leading to rising water levels and widespread flooding across multiple areas in Kisumu County”, the Interior Ministry states.

The areas at risk include Kakola, Onjiko, Kochogo, East Kano, Okanja, Kamidumbi and Panadol. Others are the lower parts of Kakola Ombaka Sub-Location and areas bordering several various streams, including Awach, Agala, Nyalbiego, Chamrogi and Nyaidho.

The Kenya Coast Guard Service, Kenya Red Cross and the Kisumu county disaster management team are on the ground conducting rescue operations as National Government Administrative Officers continue to monitor the situation.

So far, 265 households and six children without their parents were rescued and currently sheltered at the compounds of the office of the Assistant County Commissioner Ahero, Ahero Catholic Pastoral Centre and Ombaka dispensary.

The National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC) latest update indicates that the Kericho–Kisumu Road is now open for use after a temporary closure due to rising water levels.

Field reports indicate a rapid rise in river levels with strong currents, flowing across Awasi, Onjiko, Kochogo and Kakola, increasing the risk of flash floods.

Locals have been urged to remain vigilant, and area multi-agency emergency teams have been put on high alert.

While some overflows in Magina Sub-Location remain contained within the dykes, there is growing concern over potential breaches, particularly along weakened sections of both Eastern and Western dykes.

“Heavy rainfall upstream could cause flooding around Okanja, Kamidumbi and Panadol areas as well as areas around Ahero Girls and Kakola Ombaka, and some stretches of the Kisumu-Nairobi road”, the Interior Ministry warns.

Elsewhere, an alert has been raised over rising water levels in River Tana after the river also burst its banks, flooding nearby farms in Asako Village, Mbalambala Location, Tana River County.

In Uasin Gishu County, a multi-agency team is assessing the effects of flooding along River Sosiani in Lower Elgon View, Racecourse Location.

The assessment established that several residential and hospitality facilities had their lawns flooded due to rising river levels.

Concerns are now growing over possible outbreaks of waterborne diseases. The Kenya Meteorological Department has indicated that rainfall is expected to continue in several parts of the country over the next one week.

“The amounts are likely to reduce as the forecast period progresses”, Met says.