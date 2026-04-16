Kalonzo’s message to Pope and why he should intercede for Kenya

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has sent a message to the Pope, who is on a historic 10-day apostolic journey to Africa, visiting Algeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea.

Musyoka is asking Pope Leo XIV to intercede for Kenya to have lasting peace, social harmony and good leadership.

He tagged the pontiff on X, expressing hope that the Pope will one day visit Kenya.

Here is the message

Your Holiness,

On behalf of the Wiper Patriotic Front, and on my own behalf, I extend to you a most cordial and reverent welcome to the African continent on your maiden apostolic journey as the 267th Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church.

Africa, a continent of ancient faith, extraordinary resilience, and boundless hope, receives you with profound joy and deep spiritual solidarity. In the great tradition of the Church, we are reminded that “Ubi caritas et amor, Deus ibi est” Where charity and love are found, there is God. Your presence among us, Holy Father, is a living testament to that sacred truth.

Though your present pastoral itinerary does not bring you to Kenyan soil, we acknowledge that Kenya holds a place of enduring warmth for the Holy See, and we trust in the providence of God that the day shall come when we are once again privileged to receive you as our most honoured guest.

We draw deep inspiration from Your Holiness’s steadfast championship of peace, the transcendent dignity of every human person, and the family as the first and most vital school of virtue and civic life.

I humbly beseech Your Holiness to intercede in prayer on our behalf, that Kenya may be blessed with lasting peace, social harmony, and leaders who govern not for themselves, but for the common good of all our people.

We walk with you in prayer and in solidarity.