DPP seeks age verification for female TikToker in Mombasa heroin case

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Prosecution successfully sought an age assessment and social inquiry report for the female suspect, who was arrested alongside Amir Latif

The Director of Public Prosecutions has taken firm action in a narcotics case involving a young female TikToker and her co-accused, underscoring strong commitment to combating drug trafficking along the Coast region.

Appearing Monday before Resident Magistrate Hon. Green Odera in Mombasa, Prosecution successfully sought an age assessment and social inquiry report for the female suspect, who was arrested alongside Amir Latif for allegedly trafficking 109.17 grams of heroin valued at Ksh. 327,510.

In response, the court directed the Nyali Sub-County Children’s Officer to prepare a social inquiry report to establish whether the suspect is a minor.

The two suspects are set to face charges under Section 4(a)(ii) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act No. 4 of 1994, as amended in 2022. They are accused of jointly trafficking heroin in Maweni area, Nyali Sub-County, on February 2, 2026.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Purity Musembi opposed their release on bond, citing the gravity of narcotics offences and the need to safeguard the integrity of investigations. The court directed that a formal affidavit in opposition to bond be filed.

Pending the age assessment, the court ordered Latif remanded at Central Police Station, while the female suspect was committed to Likoni Children’s Remand Home.

The matter will be mentioned on February 18, 2026.

