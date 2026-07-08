KAMP protests license suspension by copyright board

Kamp Copyright & Related Rights Ltd (KAMP) has faulted the copyright regulator for suspending it’s operating license for a period of 90 days.

KAMP which collects royalties on behalf of artists and audiovisual producers was handed the suspension on July 1, after findings by the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) revealed conducts of persistent breaches of the Copyright Act, the Copyright (Collective Management) Regulations, the conditions attached to its license and lawful directives issued by KECOBO in exercise of its supervisory mandate.

“This decision has been arrived at following a comprehensive regulatory review of KAMP’s governance, financial management, licensing practices, royalty administration, regulatory compliance and overall performance as a licensed Collective Management Organization,” said KECOBO through a notice.

KAMP is now disputing the allegation of embezzlement of funds that KECOBO levelled against the CMO.

“It is particularly very concerning that we first learned of this allegation through the said public notice, and that KECOBO has never requested KAMP to account for any aforesaid funds in our various correspondence,” said KAMP in a statement.

In a bid to enhance transparency and accountability, KAMP says it had already signed a service level agreement (SLA) with eCitizen for the collection of royalties.

“In the interest of our rights holders and the stakeholders, we have therefore formally requested KECOBO to provide particulars and evidence upon which this serious allegation is based, and we remain ready to engage constructively on the matter” it added.

The CMO says it has responded to governance concerns raised by the regulator in May this year.

KAMP also said in issuing the suspension, KECOBO also failed to accord it a fair hearing despite request for one.