Many stranded as more towns report fuel shortage

Motorists across the country continue to face fuel shortage despite the assurance by the government that the country has sufficient stock.

A spot check across the country has revealed that some motorists and commuters have been stranded as various petrol stations fuel stations closed after running out of the commodity.

This comes despite the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) say the country is holding sufficient fuel in its inventory to sustain current demand.

“We wish to assure the public that there is sufficient fuel stock in all of our terminals and depots and that the product meets national international quality standards as prescribed by relevant certification bodies,” said Pius Mwendwa, KPC Acting Managing Director.

However, motorists across the country continue to report fuel shortage as the situation intensifies on Thursday.

In Busia County, some consumers could not secure the commodity as a spot check showed closure of at least five fuel stations in Busia town.

The situation was replicated in Murang’a County where motorists and commuters faced similar challenges according to the Kenya News Agency (KNA).

“It feels like some stations are holding back fuel so they can sell at higher prices later because there is a looming hike with the upcoming prices review. That is why we are seeing shortages now,” observed Mugo Kimani a boda boda rider

In Murang’a and Kenol towns, long queues have been witnessed at one of the few petrol stations still dispensing fuel, with motorists and boda boda riders waiting for hours in a bid to secure the now rare commodity.

A tuk-tuk driver, Sammy Mwangi, said the uncertainty has forced them to adjust their operations.

“We cannot risk moving long distances without knowing whether we will get fuel. We are now operating within limited areas to avoid being stranded,” he said.

KPC has maintained that the country currently has 166,595 litres of super petrol, 182,508 litres of diesel and 82,434 litres of jet fuel in its depots and terminals across the country.