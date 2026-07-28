AthleticsSports

Kelvin Bii targets podium finish in Oregon

In the long run, he wants to become the first Kenyan to qualify for the Olympics in the 2028 LA Games in this event.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
3 Min Read

Kelvin Bii will be the only field-event athlete for Team Kenya at the 21st World Athletics Under-20 Championships, slated for Oregon, USA,
between the 5th and 9th of next month.

Bii began as a sprinter in the 100m and 200m in 2024 before switching to triple jump simply because he loves the sport and wants to be unique.

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“I have participated in 100m and 200m, but I was using it to give me speed. I can compete in decathlon as well; my training is good so far,My weakness
was speed and drills as well as jumping, but now I feel I am better.”stated Bii

The breakthrough for Bii came last year when he clinched gold during the Africa School Games in Algeria, before securing silver at the Africa Under-18 Championship in Abeokuta, Nigeria.

With a personal best jump of 16.04m in the triple jump, which he achieved in Nigeria, Bii, also known as Kemboi,aims to improve it in the USA.

“Last year I competed at the Africa School Games where I won a gold medal in Algeria before getting gold during the African Under-18 and U20 Championship in Nigeria.”said Bii

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Bii began as a sprinter in the 100m and 200m in 2024 before switching to triple jump simply because he loves the sport and wants to be unique.

“I have participated in 100m and 200m, but I was using it to give me speed. I can compete in decathlon; my training is good so far,my weakness was speed and drills as well as jumping,
but now I feel I am better.”Bii said

Last year I competed at the Africa School Games where I won a gold medal in Algeria before getting gold during the African Under-18 and U20 Championship in Nigeria,”stated Bii

“Lack of strength, but I am working on it through more practice and am sure I will be alright. My target is to come away with a gold medal and clock a personal best.”he added

In the long run, he wants to become the first Kenyan to qualify for the Olympics in the 2028 LA Games in this event.

“My role model is Christian Taylor of the USA, but I also follow the 2020 Olympic champion from Portugal, Pedro Pichardo,” said Bii

Kenya has fielded 23 athletes for the global showcase as it aims to better its 2024 Lima, Peru outing after finishing 5th with 3 golds, 3 silvers, and a bronze.

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