Motor SportSports

Boost for Caroline and Tinashe Gatimu after Pride Inn partnership ahead of 2026 WRC Safari Rally

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
3 Min Read

 

The mom-daughter WRC Safari Rally duo of Caroline Gatimu and Tinashe Gatimu have received a massive boost from PrideInn Hotels, Resorts & Camps ahead of this year’s WRC Safari Rally Kenya scheduled March 12 to 15 in Naivasha.

The duo were flagged off today at PrideInn Azure Hotel a gesture that  signals not only a corporate embrace of Kenya’s biggest motorsport event, but a meaningful statement of support for women in competitive rally driving.

PrideInn Hotels, Resorts & Camps Chief Operating Officer Mr. Varun Arora presided over the flag-off ceremony, underlining the group’s pride in associating with the Gatimu team.

“The Safari Rally is one of the most unique circuits in the World Rally Championship calendar as it showcases Kenya’s natural beauty, landscape, and rugged terrain. PrideInn is proud to partner with Tinashe and Caroline Gatimu as they represent the spirit of determination, courage, and excellence that aligns with our brand values,” he said.

Carol Gatimu described the partnership as a major step in supporting sports tourism in Kenya while championing the advancement of women in sports — a sentiment that resonates deeply as the 2026 Safari Rally enters a bold new era.

Gathimba eases to victory as 4th AK, weekend meet ends in Afraha
Stray Lions tackle Kanbis and Ruaraka in tough T20 League Weekend
Talanta FC beats Sofapaka to stay clear of relegation
Karan out to consolidate ARC lead in Zambia

Tinashe Gatimu, who will compete in the African Rally Championship (ARC) class alongside Caroline, is aiming for both ARC honours and a Safari Rally finish — a feat that demands as much mechanical preparation as personal resilience.

“I want to sincerely thank PrideInn for hosting and supporting this important milestone for our team. Hospitality is about excellence, preparation, and attention to detail — values that strongly mirror motorsport. So, it is very fitting that today’s flag-off is happening here, in a space that represents professionalism and Kenyan excellence,” said Tinashe.

The WRC Safari Rally Kenya remains one of the most iconic motorsport events in the world, attracting thousands of international visitors, media houses, and motorsport fans each year. Since its return to the WRC calendar, the event has continued to position Kenya as a premier global destination for adventure tourism. In 2026, with a sharpened route, a Naivasha-only focus, and Kenyan crews like the Gatimus flying the national flag, the rally promises to deliver its most compelling chapter yet

 

 

 

 

 

Deaf Athletics:Athletes buoyant ahead of World Championship in Taipei
Beach Volleyball: Kenya to host Zone V Paris Olympic qualifiers.
Doris Petra promotes women’s football in election campaigns
Corruption sabotaging progress at Kenya Rugby Union
Tough run for Kenya at FIBA 3X3 U23 World Cup
Share This Article
Previous Article 12,000 Mau evictees to be compensated, Ruto pledges
- Advertisement -
Latest News
12,000 Mau evictees to be compensated, Ruto pledges
Local News NEWS
Record 822 Cyclists Set for 2026 LOOP Safari Gravel Series Opener in Limuru
Cycling Sports
No Kenyan casualties reported as Middle East crisis escalates
Local News NEWS
Opinion: Women deserve recognition, equity for their contributions
Human Interest Lifestyle

You May also Like

SportsVolleyBall

Colombia defeat knocks Malkia out of Challenger Cup

FootballSports

Champions League: Liverpool eye win at inform PSG

GolfSports

East Africa Sunshine Swing golf tour set for June

FootballSports

Aspirants call for fairness in upcoming Football polls

Show More