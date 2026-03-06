Boost for Caroline and Tinashe Gatimu after Pride Inn partnership ahead of 2026 WRC Safari Rally

The mom-daughter WRC Safari Rally duo of Caroline Gatimu and Tinashe Gatimu have received a massive boost from PrideInn Hotels, Resorts & Camps ahead of this year’s WRC Safari Rally Kenya scheduled March 12 to 15 in Naivasha.

The duo were flagged off today at PrideInn Azure Hotel a gesture that signals not only a corporate embrace of Kenya’s biggest motorsport event, but a meaningful statement of support for women in competitive rally driving.

PrideInn Hotels, Resorts & Camps Chief Operating Officer Mr. Varun Arora presided over the flag-off ceremony, underlining the group’s pride in associating with the Gatimu team.

“The Safari Rally is one of the most unique circuits in the World Rally Championship calendar as it showcases Kenya’s natural beauty, landscape, and rugged terrain. PrideInn is proud to partner with Tinashe and Caroline Gatimu as they represent the spirit of determination, courage, and excellence that aligns with our brand values,” he said.

Carol Gatimu described the partnership as a major step in supporting sports tourism in Kenya while championing the advancement of women in sports — a sentiment that resonates deeply as the 2026 Safari Rally enters a bold new era.

Tinashe Gatimu, who will compete in the African Rally Championship (ARC) class alongside Caroline, is aiming for both ARC honours and a Safari Rally finish — a feat that demands as much mechanical preparation as personal resilience.

“I want to sincerely thank PrideInn for hosting and supporting this important milestone for our team. Hospitality is about excellence, preparation, and attention to detail — values that strongly mirror motorsport. So, it is very fitting that today’s flag-off is happening here, in a space that represents professionalism and Kenyan excellence,” said Tinashe.

The WRC Safari Rally Kenya remains one of the most iconic motorsport events in the world, attracting thousands of international visitors, media houses, and motorsport fans each year. Since its return to the WRC calendar, the event has continued to position Kenya as a premier global destination for adventure tourism. In 2026, with a sharpened route, a Naivasha-only focus, and Kenyan crews like the Gatimus flying the national flag, the rally promises to deliver its most compelling chapter yet