Government keen to speed up establishment of Ksh2.2T Dangote refinery

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says Kenya is ramping up efforts for the establishment of the East Africa oil refinery as it builds consensus with regional partners on the most suitable location for the multi-trillion shilling investment.

The DP said it is important to smoothen the path for the setting up of the Ksh 2.2 trillion refinery by Nigerian entrepreneur Aliko Dangote who is keen to ensure it is established in the region.

“Kenya is keen and is engaging regional partners for consensus on that facility being hosted in this region. It will create jobs hence cushioning our economy and the region from economic shocks emanating from sharp rises in oil prices like we have witnessed recently because of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz,” he noted.

The Deputy President on Tuesday engaged respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies at Harambee House Annex, Nairobi on the necessary legal, regulatory and administrative measures crucial for the construction of the refinery which will be among the largest in the world.

Present were National Treasury Cabinet Secretaries John Mbadi, Davies Chirchir CS Roads and Infrastructure, CS Energy Opiyo Wandayi, CS Lands Alice Wahome, principal secretaries among other senior officials.

Prof. Kindiki said Lamu had been identified as the possible site for the project but that feasibility activities have commenced to ascertain its suitability.

“We are hoping that the feasibility work will end quickly and all the stakeholders will buy-in so that we can have this big project. It will create jobs, establish a petro-chemical hub for this region and help us cushion our economies from oil price spikes as well as help our industrialization agenda as a region,” DP stated.

President Ruto has assigned the Deputy President the role of coordinating the government’s engagement with the investors and other stakeholders ahead of the project’s commencement.

With the preliminary processes pressing ahead, the Second in Command on Tuesday urged those tasked with various duties to be more proactive and ensure they discharge their roles accordingly.

“This is work in progress and all Ministries, Departments and Agencies are seized of their responsibilities as the feasibility process goes on and from time to time we will be reporting progress,” DP said.

Additionally, he asked all stakeholders to be patient promising more engagements to ensure clarity as the projects nears commencement.

Prof. Kindiki said there is need to engage interested parties and partners saying it is a mega project that must be handled carefully to avert damaging missteps.

“This is not entirely a Kenyan project. It is an international project involving regional partners and foreign investors. It is a sensitive and delicate matter but it is crucial for us and the region,” he emphasized.