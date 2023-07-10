KEMSA to re-introduce in face procurement for local suppliers

The Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) is committed to upholding the highest form of governance and transparency, as such, the agency intends to re-introduce in face procurement for local suppliers.

KEMSA Board Chair Irungu Nyakera through a statement said that the agency has automated the procurement processes while minimising risks.

“The new EPR system shows how we wish to leverage on technology to improve our productivity. We must have functional systems and structures in place,” he said.

Nyakera in addition said that KEMSA is acutely aware of the importance of supporting the local suppliers and are working on prompt payment of suppliers’ especially small business.

“By ensuring timely and prompt payment we hope to foster a conducive environment for our local suppliers to grow,” he added.

In conclusion, the Board Chair said that the agency was committed to fostering a mutually beneficial relationship with suppliers.

“We value the collaboration of key and relevant stakeholders. Our success relies on our ability to work together and we are determined to strengthen our organization.”