PS Kiptoo says Treasury will mobilize sufficient resources to deal with climate change

The Ministry of National Treasury and Economic Planning will mobilize sufficient resources including from the World Bank and IMF to fund the mitigation of the effects of climate change in the country.

Principal Secretary Dr. Chris Kiptoo says Kenya is one of the countries that have been greatly affected by climate change resulting from the destruction of the environment which has mainly contributed to the drought that has been witnessed.

The PS says that the government has sent funds to the counties to help them mitigate the effects of climate change and called on Governors to use them in an effective way.

He expressed concerns that despite Kenya being a small contributor to the climate change, the country faces the most adverse effects including prolonged drought.

Speaking during a tree planting drive at the Kessup forest in Elgeyo Marakwet county, Dr. Kiptoo added that the Treasury will cooperate with different organizations in ensuring that the challenges arising from climate change are dealt with.

On his part, Elgeyo Marakwet County Governor Wisley Rotich called on different organizations to embrace the planting of fruit trees such as avocados due to the decreasing sizes of land.

Governor Rotich added that his government has directed that a tree nursery be established in every ward across the county to ensure that every farmer gets access to trees seedlings.

World Wildlife Fund Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Awer urged the country to take up tree growing as an economic activity that will contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.