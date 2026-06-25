Technology

Kenya advances AI, Digital transformation agenda at MWC Shanghai 2026

Kenya’s participation at MWC Shanghai 2026 reflects its continued commitment to engaging global partners and leveraging emerging technologies to accelerate its digital transformation

KNA
By KNA
2 Min Read
PS Stephen Isaboke is representing Kenya

Kenya’s participation in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2026 has reinforced the country’s commitment to advancing digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and inclusive connectivity as key pillars of its development agenda.

Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications, Stephen Isaboke, is representing Kenya at the global technology gathering, which brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to explore the future of digital infrastructure and the emerging intelligent economy.

Discussions at the congress highlighted the rapid evolution of next-generation infrastructure, AI-powered networks, and the technologies driving the autonomous era. These developments continue to reshape how economies deliver services, create jobs, and enable innovation at scale.

During a GSMA roundtable discussion, the Principal Secretary underscored Kenya’s position that affordable and meaningful access to digital technologies is not only a connectivity issue, but a fundamental development priority. He emphasised that digital inclusion remains central to Kenya’s economic transformation agenda, given its role in expanding opportunities for young people, supporting enterprise growth, and improving efficiency in public service delivery.

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KBC Huduma Partnership

The engagements also provided an opportunity to highlight Kenya’s broader vision for a digitally enabled economy anchored on innovation, skills development, and inclusive access to technology.

Beyond the formal sessions, the Principal Secretary toured the exhibition floor, engaging with emerging technologies including robotics and other frontier innovations. The visit provided valuable insight into how rapidly evolving technologies are transforming industries and everyday life across the world.

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Kenya’s participation at MWC Shanghai 2026 reflects its continued commitment to engaging global partners and leveraging emerging technologies to accelerate its digital transformation and strengthen its position in the global digital economy.

 

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