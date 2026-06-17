Kenya ranks 6th in Africa’s digital rights and inclusion index

Kenya has been ranked sixth in the latest report on the state of digital rights and inclusion across the continent.

According to the Digital Rights and Inclusion in Africa Report-Londa, which is the most comprehensive continental assessment, covering 29 countries across Central, East, North, South, and West Africa, the latest report indicate the country has jumped three places, up from 9th place in 2024.

In the 2025 report, South Africa has retained its top position as Africa’s leading digital rights-respecting country for the second time in a row. It is followed by Ghana, Namibia, Senegal, Egypt, Zambia, Kenya, Rwanda, Malawi and Nigeria in that order.

In addition, the research draws on desk-based legal and policy analysis, secondary data review, key informant interviews with regulators and sector stakeholders, and media monitoring to assess trends, developments, and emerging challenges.

From the report, Kenya and Rwanda are the only countries featured among the top ten in East Africa. The country’s score is 37 out of 60, which is a three-point improvement on last year’s performance, placing it as moderately compliant with international digital rights standards, well below South Africa’s benchmark score of 47 out of 60.

“Kenya’s media landscape is among the most vibrant on the continent, though journalists face harassment and intimidation, and press-freedom restricting laws remain on the books,”said the report.

Rwanda scored 36 out of 60, retaining its 2024 score. The country performed well in infrastructure and e-government, but continued to record low scores in freedom of expression and in arbitrary arrests. Kenya marginally outperforms Rwanda overall, more so in judicial independence and emerging technology strategy.

Here is the report->Kenya-LONDA-2025-REPORT-EN-1

The Londa 2025 report calls on the Kenyan government to halt internet throttling and disruptions during protests, repeal overbroad provisions of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Amendment Act 2024, ensure the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner has adequate enforcement resources, build a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence (AI)https://www.kbc.co.ke/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Kenya-LONDA-2025-REPORT regulatory framework, and close the urban-rural digital inclusion gap.

It further urges the government to establish harmonised rules on cross-border data transfers, data localisation and cloud contracts to ensure that Kenyan public data and sensitive information are protected under the Kenyan law. Additionally, it calls on the government to expand affordable connectivity by prioritising infrastructure in rural, informal and marginalised communities.

The report is compiled by Paradigm Initiative, a leading pan-African organisation advocating for digital rights and inclusion.

Kenya and 28 other African countries were evaluated using the Score Index, a 12-point indicator that ranks countries by performance. Key indicators include access to information, freedom of expression, privacy protections, and digital inclusion, among others. The index highlights areas for improvement and persistent structural challenges across the region.

The most improved countries in the ranking are Botswana and Egypt, which moved up by more than nine places. This was in stark contrast to countries like Nigeria and Cameroon, which dropped by five and ten places, respectively. On the other hand, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sudan all dropped in rank, placing them among the bottom five in the list.

The report provides a comprehensive, data-driven assessment of internet freedoms, policy environments, and emerging digital rights risks across the continent. It provides an annual benchmark of progress and setbacks in digital rights protection, drawing on extensive country-level research and stakeholder engagement.

Londa is named after a Zulu word meaning “to protect or defend” and serves as a call to action for safeguarding digital rights on the continent.