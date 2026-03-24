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Kenya Airways full year net loss climbs to Ksh 17B

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
1 Min Read
Kenya Airways Acting CEO & Managing Director Captain. George Kamal.

Kenya’s flag carrier, Kenya Airways has reported a net loss of Ksh 17.2 billion for the year ended December 2025 owing to supply chain disruptions which cost the airline capacity and revenue.

KQ says despite strong demand for passengers, the airline had insufficient number of operating aircrafts which led to saw passenger revenue decline by 18pc while cargo volume also shrunk by 8pc during the year under review.

“Our financial performance in not where we wanted to be and we take full accountability for that. Even so, 2025 stands out as our third strongest revenue year in the history of Kenya Airways. This is a year defined not by weak demand but by global constraints. The temporary grounding of part of our wide body fleet due to industry wide engine and spare parts shortages significantly reduced our capacity. In a nutshell we had customers ready to travel but fewer aircrafts were available to serve them,” said Kiprono Kittony, KQ Chairman.

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