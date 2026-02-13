Kenya switches on first Digital Sound Broadcasting trial, signals new era for radio

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has facilitated the activation of Kenya’s first trial Digital Sound Broadcasting (DSB) for radio services in Nairobi, marking a major step towards the future of radio as the world celebrates World Radio Day 2026.

In a statement, the Authority noted that it shall conduct monitoring and evaluation of the network over the 12-month trial deployment period to ensure adequate signal coverage, good quality of service, affordable receivers, and public education to drive voluntary uptake.

“The DSB technology will initially complement, not replace, existing FM services.” the statement read.

“No analogue switchoff date has been set, ensuring continuity for all listeners while digital platforms are rolled out in phases, beginning with the Mombasa–Nairobi–Kisumu corridor and major population centres,” it added.

According to CA, sound broadcasting remains one of the country’s most important media platforms, reaching about 98pc of homes and supporting 300 licensed broadcast services.

However, FM frequencies in VHF Band II (87.5–108.0 MHz) are saturated in major coverage areas, leaving little room for new broadcasters, increased interference, and relatively poor audio quality.

In 2023, the Authority developed a framework for Digital Sound Broadcasting, primarily focusing on Digital Audio Broadcasting in VHF Band III (174–230 MHz) and on Digital Radio Mondiale in the HF band (30 MHz).

The framework was subjected to stakeholder engagement, with input from broadcasters, signal distributors, equipment vendors, government agencies, and industry associations.

Further, in 2025, the Authority granted Authorisation to two (2) licensees: Signet Signal Distributors Ltd and Mast Rental Services Ltd, to deploy Trial Networks for Digital Sound Broadcasting. In January 2026, Mast Rental became the first operator to deploy a DAB+ trial network and currently carries 14 radio programmes within the Nairobi coverage area.

The activation of the Digital Sound Broadcasting Signal marks a key milestone for sound broadcasting in Kenya.

Broadcasters and investors stand to gain from wider coverage, lower barriers to entry and new revenue opportunities.

By separating content provision from signal distribution, broadcasters can focus on compelling content to serve the diverse needs of consumers.

The ability to carry multiple services on a single channel is expected to lower transmission costs and create space for new entrants, including community broadcasters, by providing reserved capacity at nominal carriage costs.

For consumers, digital radio will mean clearer sound, reduced harmful interference, and a wider choice of programming. Listeners will benefit from increased content diversity, including niche, regional and thematic services, as well as potential value-added data services such as programme and station information.

Over time, through the framework, the Authority aims to substantially expand the number and variety of services, including digital-only stations serving diverse communities.

With this deployment, Kenya joins a growing community of countries adopting or conducting digital radio trials as the next frontier in sound broadcasting and will work with regional bodies to support harmonised approaches that enhance interoperability and investment.