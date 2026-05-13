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President Ruto applauds Africa Forward concert

"We concluded the 4th Africa Forward Summit with a magnificent celebration of African fashion, music, and dance.” - President Ruto

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

President William Ruto has praised the Africa Forward concert, dubbed Le Concert, calling it a “magnificent” showcase of Africa’s talent.

The concert, organised by Trace East Africa, brought together artists from across the continent and served as the grand finale to the Africa Forward Summit hosted by Kenya and France.

The President, who has been a continuous champion of Kenya’s creative economy, said: “We concluded the 4th Africa Forward Summit with a magnificent celebration of African fashion, music, and dance at the Kasarani Indoor Arena, showcasing some of the continent’s most distinguished designers, acclaimed music stars, and emerging young artistes.”

Some of the musicians who performed at the event included Savara, Congolese superstar Fally Ipupa, Senegalese legend Youssou N’Dour, Nigerian hitmaker Yemi Alade, Nomcebo Zikode of ‘Jerusalema’ fame, Abigail Chams, Nandy, Jose Chameleon and more.

Showing his appreciation for the musical expression presented on stage, the President said they “showed immense promise for the continent.”

“The performances were a beautiful expression of the richness and diversity of Africa’s cultural heritage, the immense promise of our continent, and the extraordinary talent, innovation, and creativity of our youth.”

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The Africa Forward summit was a multi-day programme with three interconnected experiences: a cultural festival curated by Alliance Française Nairobi beginning May 7, a high-level bilateral engagement conference hosted by President Ruto and President Macron on May 11–12, which concluded with the grand musical concert on May 12.

Ruto further thanked Macron for his support.

“We convey our special gratitude to our co-host, President Emmanuel Macron of France, for his steadfast support and commitment to championing a renewed and forward-looking partnership between Africa and France.”

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